Zaccheaus failed to haul in his lone target during the Falcons' 45-24 win over the Saints on Monday.

The Falcons relied more heavily on the running game Monday, with Michael Penix attempting only 20 passes while Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson combined for 203 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries. That left few targets to go around for the Falcons' pass catchers, with none other than Drake London (six) seeing more than three targets from quarterback Michael Penix. Zaccheaus' 21 offensive snaps were third-most among Falcons wide receivers behind London (51) and Jahan Dotson (36). However, despite entering the season as the team's WR3, Zaccheaus has just four catches (on seven targets) for 17 yards through the first four games of the regular season, and rookie wideout Zachariah Branch has seemingly taken over as Atlanta's primary returner on kickoffs and special teams. Up next for the Falcons is a Week 5 home showdown against the Ravens.