Zaccheaus hauled in all four of his targets for 58 yards during Sunday's 28-14 win versus the 49ers.
Zaccheaus tied Drake London in targets, but the former finished with team highs in receptions and receiving yards. While London and Kyle Pitts are the most talented pass catchers in Atlanta, Zaccheaus has quietly carved out a role as Marcus Mariota's most consistent receiver. The fourth-year wideout has caught multiple passes and recorded at least 20 receiving yards in each game this season, totaling 16 receptions for 271 yards and two scores.
