Zaccheaus was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a toe injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Zaccheaus caught one of his three targets for 11 yards. His absence further taxes the depth of the Falcons' Week 12 wideout corps, which is already minus Julio Jones (hamstring).
More News
-
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Attracts only one target•
-
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Limited Friday, but cleared to play•
-
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Breaks century mark in receiving•
-
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Just one catch against Carolina•
-
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Could start again•
-
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Atlanta's top target Week 4•