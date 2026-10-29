Zaccheaus (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Zaccheaus didn't play in the 29-20 win over San Francisco on Sunday. While his limited participation in the Falcons' previous two practices is a positive sign, he still may be heading for an injury designation for the Week 8 meeting with Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old hasn't been overly involved this season, catching four passes (11 targets) for 17 yards. However, Zaccheaus plays a role as a return man on special teams, so if he's not cleared to play Sunday, Jahan Dotson and Zachariah Branch may see more action in that area, even more so if Brian Robinson (hamstring) is also unavailable.