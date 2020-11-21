Zaccheaus (knee) was listed as a limited participant Friday, but he carries no injury designation heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Saints, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
The second-year man out of Virginia made his first injury report appearance of the week Friday, but his limited practice reps seem to represent a precautionary measure given that Zaccheaus is clear for Sunday's NFC South tilt. Zaccheaus hasn't missed a game in 2020, and he provided a season-best 103-yard, one touchdown receiving performance Week 9 against the Broncos. With Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) listed as questionable, Zaccheaus may have a chance to face a depleted New Orleans secondary Sunday while serving as Matt Ryan's No. 3 WR option.
More News
-
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Breaks century mark in receiving•
-
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Just one catch against Carolina•
-
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Could start again•
-
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Atlanta's top target Week 4•
-
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Comes alive against Bears•
-
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Locked in as No. 4 receiver•