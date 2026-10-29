Zaccheaus (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Zaccheaus continues his streak of limited practices from Week 7 prep into Week 8 prep. The wide receiver was inactive for the Falcons' Week 7 win over the 49ers despite logging three consecutive limited sessions. This contest shows Wednesday's participation level is nothing new and does not yet move the needle for Zaccheaus' potential to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers.