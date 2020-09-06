Zaccheaus has made the cut for the Falcons' 53-man roster, and he is expected to be the team's No. 4 wide receiver this season, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The second-year man Zaccheaus is anticipated to slot in behind Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage at wide receiver, while also playing a significant role on special teams. Now that undrafted rookie Chris Rowland is officially not on the Week 1 roster, it appears Zaccheaus is the go-to option at returner aside from Brandon Powell. Zaccheaus is not expected to be a fixture in fantasy lineups, but if one of the starters at receiver were to miss a game, he may suddenly become fantasy-relevant. The Falcons' offense threw 3.2 more pass attempts per game than any other team in the NFL last season.