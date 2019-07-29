Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Making plays in camp
Zaccheaus was an offensive standout during the Falcons' inter-squad scrimmage Sunday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The undrafted rookie out of Virginia is making a push for a depth role in the Falcons' receiving corps, as he's been one of the more impressive pass-catchers in the early stages of training camp beyond starters Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu. Initially a running back when he began his career with the Commodores in 2015, Zaccheaus evolved into a wideout by his senior year and racked up 93 receptions for 1,058 yards and nine touchdowns while playing in one of college football's most competitive conferences. Justin Hardy is all but assured the No. 4 receiver job in addition to potential punt-returning duties, but the No. 5 spot is up for grabs between incumbent Russell Gage, Zaccheaus and fellow rookie Marcus Green.
