Zaccheaus caught two of four targets for 34 yards in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers.

Zaccheaus hauled in just two catches for the second-straight game as his mostly underwhelming season continued Thursday. As long as Marcus Mariota and the Falcons' passing attack continue to struggle, it'll be difficult for the veteran wideout to reach consistent and fantasy-relevant production from week to week. Zaccheaus is not an option worth trusting in lineups when the Falcons host the Bears in Week 11.