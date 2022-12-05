Zaccheaus tallied two receptions on five targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss against Pittsburgh.

Zaccheaus finished second on the team in targets behind Drake London, who led Atlanta with six receptions on 12 targets for a career-high 95 yards, but the former struggled to make a sizable impact with his increased looks. With Kyle Pitts (knee) sidelined, Zaccheaus has seen 13 targets over the past two contests, which is by far the most he's had in any two-game stretch this season. Despite the modest production in Week 13, he continues to be one of the more reliable pass catchers in Atlanta, totaling 32 receptions for 478 yards and two scores across 13 appearances.