Zaccheaus caught three of four targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals.
Zaccheaus finished second on the team in targets and yards while tying Kyle Pitts with a team-high three receptions. Atlanta's passing attack has struggled to produce consistent fantasy options this season, but Zaccheaus has been Marcus Mariota's most reliable target, catching multiple passes and finishing with at least 20 receiving yards in each of the first seven games of the season. Regardless, Zaccheaus' fantasy potential likely remains limited in Arthur Smith's run-heavy offense.
