Zaccheaus hauled in one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 27-24 victory versus Chicago. He also rushed once for 13 yards.

Marcus Mariota completed 13 passes to nine different receivers, which limited the fantasy potential for all of Atlanta's pass catchers. Zaccheaus failed to record multiple receptions for just the second time all season, totaling 25 catches on 31 targets for 374 yards and two scores across 11 appearances. The undrafted wideout should be on fantasy radars in deeper leagues, but his lack of prolific production likely keeps him irrelevant in most standard leagues.