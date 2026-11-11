Zaccheaus caught one of three targets for five yards during the Falcons' 34-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday in Madrid. He also returned one kickoff for 28 yards and returned two punts for minus-three yards.

Zaccheaus briefly left Sunday's game while being evaluated for a possible concussion, but the veteran wide receiver was quickly cleared to return. He has only six catches (on 16 targets) for 26 yards through eight regular-season games, and he's caught one pass or zero in seven of those contests. Zaccheaus isn't a key piece in the Falcons' offense, and that's unlikely to change heading into Week 10 against the Chiefs on Nov. 15.