Zaccheaus caught his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 37-34 overtime victory versus Carolina.
Coming into the contest Zaccheaus had secured multiple receptions in each of the first seven games of the season, totaling 19 catches on 22 targets for 302 yards. However, he saw just one opportunity during Sunday's win as Kyle Pitts (nine), Damiere Byrd (six) and Drake London (five) led Atlanta in targets. Despite the strong start to the campaign, Zaccheaus' fantasy production was always limited, so it isn't surprising to see him finally submit a dud. Regardless, the 5-foot-8 wideout will look to get back on track against the Chargers in Week 9.
