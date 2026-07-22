Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Open competition for WR2

Zaccheaus enters training camp in a battle against Jahan Dotson and rookie third-rounder Zachariah Branch for the Falcons' WR2 job behind Drake London (undisclosed), Tim Weaver of USA Today reports.

After stints in Philadelphia, Washington and Chicago, Zaccheaus opted to sign a one-year contract in March to rejoin the Falcons, whom he played four seasons for from 2019 to 2022. The Virginia product has eclipsed 500 receiving yards just once in the first seven years of his NFL career, but given the lack of reliable pass catchers behind London and tight end Kyle Pitts, Zaccheaus will have the chance to establish himself as Atlanta's WR2 in training camp. Dotson brings four years of NFL experience to the table, but Zaccheaus' biggest competition figures to come from the rookie Branch, who made a strong impression on coaches and players for his speed, explosiveness and playmaking ability during college and in OTAs.