The Falcons placed Zaccheaus (toe) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Zaccheaus suffered this injury during this past Sunday's win over the Raiders, and he'll be required to miss at least three games while on injured reserve. The 23-year-old speedster has made two starts this season, both when either Julio Jones (hamstring) or Calvin Ridley was sidelined. He's established a 20-274-1 line over 11 games. To add depth during Zaccheaus' absence, the Falcons signed Laquon Treadwell to the active roster.
