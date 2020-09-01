Zaccheaus was a full participant during Monday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The second-year man out of Virginia is back on the field after missing time last week with an undisclosed injury. Zaccheaus recorded just three catches as a rookie in 2019, but he did cash in with a 93-yard touchdown during Atlanta's Week 14 victory over the Panthers. The 23-year-old may end up filling out Atlanta's rotation as a depth option at wide receiver, but with his explosiveness Zaccheaus also has potential to become a factor on special teams this season.
