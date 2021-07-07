Zaccheaus is a candidate to see increased work in the Falcons' passing game in 2021 as a result of Julio Jones' departure from Atlanta, Deen Worley of USA Today reports.

Zaccheaus approaches the coming season with the potential to see a significant increase in his target share, with Jones no longer in the mix. Calvin Ridley now profiles as the team's clear-cut top wideout, while Russell Gage is a player many suspect will be the biggest beneficiary of Jones' departure. That said, it's worth noting that in 2020 Gage's production did not markedly improve in games in which Jones was out. With that in mind, if Zaccheaus can impress in the preseason, the speedster has a chance to carve out a more prominent role in the offense and in turn gain value as a fantasy sleeper.