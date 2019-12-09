Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Role to grow after Ridley's injury
Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Zaccheaus and Christian Blake will fill Calvin Ridley's (abdomen) role in the offense now that he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Zaccheaus produced an electrifying 93-yard touchdown on his first NFL reception in Sunday's win over the Panthers and now should see a substantial increase in playing time between Weeks 15 and 17 with Ridley out of the lineup. Prior to his breakout play, Zaccheaus had served primarily as a special-teams contributor when active, playing 60-plus percent of the special-teams snaps in every game between Weeks 10 and 13, but never seeing more than 11 percent of the offensive reps. He'll be in the mix alongside Blake and Justin Hardy to scoop up Ridley's target share Week 15, when the Falcons take on San Francisco's top-ranked pass defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14,...
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...