Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Zaccheaus and Christian Blake will fill Calvin Ridley's (abdomen) role in the offense now that he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Zaccheaus produced an electrifying 93-yard touchdown on his first NFL reception in Sunday's win over the Panthers and now should see a substantial increase in playing time between Weeks 15 and 17 with Ridley out of the lineup. Prior to his breakout play, Zaccheaus had served primarily as a special-teams contributor when active, playing 60-plus percent of the special-teams snaps in every game between Weeks 10 and 13, but never seeing more than 11 percent of the offensive reps. He'll be in the mix alongside Blake and Justin Hardy to scoop up Ridley's target share Week 15, when the Falcons take on San Francisco's top-ranked pass defense.