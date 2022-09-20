Zaccheaus caught both of his targets for 21 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Rams.

Zaccheaus caught an 11-yard pass from Marcus Mariota in the fourth quarter to cut the Falcons' deficit to 14, marking the wideout's first touchdown of 2022. Zaccheaus played 26 offensive snaps, second among wideouts behind Drake London, but London was the only Atlanta pass catcher to secure more than two receptions. Across two games, Zaccheaus has caught all six of his targets for 70 yards.