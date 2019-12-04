Zaccheaus was unable to bring in his only target of Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Saints.

Zaccheaus has been getting six or seven offensive snaps per game over his last four contests, but Thursday was the first time that Matt Ryan looked the rookie's way. As his snap total didn't increase, it would be a stretch to say that his first target had too much to do with Julio Jones' (shoulder) absence, but it certainly helped. Next up is a Carolina team that is undergoing some shakeups with the firing of head coach Ron Rivera, but Zaccheaus should not be on your radar.