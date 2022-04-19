Zaccheaus signed his contract with the Falcons on Tuesday.
Previously a restricted free agent, Zaccheaus apparently was unable to find an offer that beat the $2.433 million RFA tender from the Falcons. He'd also have a hard time finding a better chance to earn snaps and targets, considering Russell Gage left for the divison-rival Bucs and Calvin Ridley is suspended for the entire 2022 season. The Falcons still figure to add more receivers before Week 1, but Zaccheaus could nonetheless be in the mix for a starting job, joined by a cast of journeyman that includes Damiere Byrd, KhaDarel Hodge and Auden Tate.
