Zaccheaus (undisclosed) missed Wednesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of The Athletic reports.
The specifics of the absence remain unclear, however, it's serious enough for the wideout to miss valuable practice reps. Zaccheaus made a slight impact coming into the league last season as an undrafted free agent, catching three of five targets for 115 yards and a touchdowns in 10 games. As for the injury, it's unclear when Zaccheaus will return to the practice field.
