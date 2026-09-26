Zaccheaus brought in both of his targets for nine yards and returned one punt for four yards during the Falcons' 35-14 win over the Packers on Thursday.

Both of Zaccheaus catches occurred in the second quarter on the same drive, which ended with a 44-yard field goal by Nick Folk. Zaccheaus is up to four catches (on six targets) for 17 yards through three regular-season games while operating as a depth option in the passing game, though Thursday's win may have been the start for a more explosive offense for the Falcons with Michael Penix under center, rather than Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper Rush (coach's decision) or Jack Strand (coach's decision). The Falcons will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints on Monday, Oct. 5.