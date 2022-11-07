Zaccheaus hauled in both of his two targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss against the Chargers.

Zaccheaus has caught multiple passes in eight of nine games this season, totaling 22 receptions for 331 yards and two scores. He's quietly emerged as Marcus Mariota's most reliable pass catcher, but his overall fantasy potential remains limited due to Atlanta's struggling passing attack. Zaccheaus will look to continue his consistent play against the Panthers on Thursday.