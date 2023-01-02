Zaccheaus logged zero targets during Sunday's 20-19 victory versus Arizona.
Zaccheaus played the second most snaps among Atlanta's wideouts, but he didn't record a target. Desmond Ridder may have led a game-winning drive, but the Falcons' passing attack remains lackluster at best. Zaccheaus caught 32 of 44 targets for 478 yards and two scores across 13 games with Marcus Mariota as the starter, but the wideout has secured just four of 10 targets for 18 yards over three games with Ridder at the helm.
