Falcons' Parker Baldwin: Gets opportunity with Falcons

Baldwin officially signed a contract with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Baldwin boasts durability, having appeared in all 54 possible games since arriving at San Diego State in 2015. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Baldwin earned a reputation as a physical safety during his college career.

