Hesse secured his only target for 22 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.

Hesse's lone reception came on the team's second offensive possession and set up a 13-yard touchdown run by Cordarrelle Patterson. The backup tight end actually out-snapped Kyle Pitts 48 to 34 as Atlanta leaned on its run game in the second half. That trend is unlikely to continue, but it does show the confidence the Falcons have in Hesse as a run blocker. Across four games, Hesse has caught three of four targets for 32 yards while playing over 60 percent of the team's offensive snaps in each contest.