Hesse caught one of two targets for one yard and a touchdown during Friday's preseason contest against the Lions.

Hesse operated as the top backup tight end behind Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser and totaled 27 snaps (22 offensive). His touchdown came in the second quarter and was rookie Desmond Ridder's first touchdown in NFL action. Hesse appeared in eight games for Atlanta last year and caught five of six targets for 43 yards. The undrafted tight end out of Iowa figures to garner a similar role in 2022, but he faces stiff training camp competition from veteran MyCole Pruitt and training-camp darling Feleipe Franks.