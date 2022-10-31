Hesse hauled in his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 37-34 overtime victory versus Carolina.

Hesse played a season-low 43 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps, but he secured his only target for nine yards, marking his first reception since Week 5. Across eight appearances, the second-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 50 yards, which eclipses his 43 receiving yards from his rookie campaign. Regardless, Hesse's primary role for the Falcons is as a blocker, so expect his receptions to continue being few and far between.