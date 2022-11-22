Hesse will be among the group of players who are asked to step up in the absence of Kyle Pitts (knee), Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Hesse has played over 60 percent of the team's offensive snaps eight times this season, second only to Pitts amongst Atlanta's tight ends. However, the former has only caught five of six targets for 50 yards across 11 appearances. Hesse figures to operate as the Falcons' No. 1 tight end in Pitts' absence, but he's unlikely to see a major change in his statistical output, as he mostly operates as a blocker when on the field.