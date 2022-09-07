Hesse is listed as the No. 2 tight end on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 1, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

Hesse beat out MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser for the top backup spot behind superstar tight end Kyle Pitts. Hesse, an undrafted free agent out of Iowa, made his NFL debut last year and appeared in eight games as a rookie, catching five of six targets for 43 yards. He'll likely have an expanded role in Year 2, especially given the other two tight ends on the initial roster -- Pitts and converted quarterback Feleipe Franks -- don't operate in traditional in-line roles.