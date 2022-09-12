Hesse caught one of two targets for five yards during Sunday's 27-26 loss to New Orleans.

Hesse played 48 offensive snaps, but he failed to make a major statistical impact. As expected, he operated mostly as an in-line tight end, while Kyle Pitts lined up primarily as a wideout. Hesse is expected to continue garnering heavy snap workloads, but it's unlikely to translate to consistent fantasy production.