Hesse caught nine of 11 targets for 89 yards across 17 appearances during the 2022 campaign.

Hesse operated as the Falcons' No. 1 tight end, even when Kyle Pitts (knee) was healthy, but the former was nearly exclusively utilized as a blocker. The undrafted product out of Iowa will be a free agent this offseason, but given how many offensive snaps (619) he played in 2022, Hesse figures to be a likely candidate to re-sign with Atlanta this offseason.