Hesse secured his only target for 16 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss versus the Steelers.
With Kyle Pitts (knee) out, Hesse (34) operated as the No. 1 tight end again, but MyCole Pruitt (27) and Anthony Firkser (14) also garnered solid roles. All three tight ends caught a pass for a second straight week, but Pruitt secured Marcus Mariota's lone touchdown, while Firkser caught two passes and finished second on the team in receiving yards (24). The trio figures to garner similar roles during the remainder of the regular season, but Atlanta's passing attack remains limited due to Arthur Smith's run-first mindset.
