Hesse played 14 snaps (seven offensive) and recorded one solo tackle during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

Hesse was elevated from the practice squad for Week 1 but garnered a marginal role, and his only noteworthy play was thwarted by a horse-collar tackle on special teams. Coach Arthur Smith loves to have as many tight ends on the field as possible, but Hesse doesn't hold much fantasy value at this point.