Hesse caught one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 19-13 loss versus the Commanders.

With Kyle Pitts (knee) out, Hesse played 35 offensive snaps, which put him as the top tight end over MyCole Pruitt (32) and Anthony Firkser (22). However, as expected, Hesse wasn't heavily involved in Atlanta's passing attack. MyCole Pruitt will likely emerge as the top pass-catching tight end in Pitts' absence, but Atlanta's passing attack remains limited due to Arthur Smith's run-first mindset.