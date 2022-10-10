Hesse caught his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 21-15 defeat against the Buccaneers.

Due to his blocking prowess, Hesse continues to garner a major role for Atlanta's offense and played 38 offensive snaps against Tampa Bay, by far the most among Falcons tight ends. Even when Kyle Pitts (hamstring) was healthy, Hesse was garnering a similar role, but Hesse doesn't have the pass-catching ability that Pitts possesses. Hesse has secured one catch in four of five games this season, totaling just 41 yards.