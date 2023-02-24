Atlanta re-signed Hesse as an exclusive rights free agent Friday.
Hesse played an important blocking role across 17 games with the Falcons in 2022, while also catching nine of 11 targets for 89 yards. The expectation is that Kyle Pitts (knee) will be back to full health well ahead of the 2023 season, and operate as the clear lead receiving option in Atlanta's tight end room. Even while Pitts was sidelined in 2022, Hesse never managed to emerge as a viable fantasy option.
