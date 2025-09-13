Romo was elevated from the Falcons' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Romo joined the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday after Younghoe Koo missed a game-tying field-goal try late in the fourth quarter in the team's Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. Koo won't travel with Atlanta for the Week 2 matchup against the Vikings, suggesting Romo will serve as the team's top place kicker.