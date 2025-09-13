The Falcons elevated Romo from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

After Younghoe Koo missed a game-tying field-goal try late in the fourth quarter in the team's Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, the Falcons worked out a number of kickers Monday. Atlanta ultimately signed Romo to its practice squad following his workout, and the 28-year-old will now get the chance to take over as the team's kicker for at least one week. The Falcons have already announced that Koo won't make the trip to Minnesota for Sunday's game in a coach's decision, paving the way for Romo to step in and potentially earn himself a longer-term stay in Atlanta if he performs well in his team debut. Romo's previous NFL action came with Minnesota in 2024, when he converted 11 of 12 field-goal tries and seven of eight extra-point attempts over four games.