Romo went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries Monday in a 24-14 victory versus Buffalo.

The Falcons scored three touchdowns in the first half, and Romo converted the extra-point try each time. He was then called upon for a 37-yard field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter and had it blocked. However, Romo was able to essentially seal the victory with a 33-yard make later in the period. Romo is now 8-for-11 on field-goal attempts on the campaign.