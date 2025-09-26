Romo will serve as the Falcons' top place kicker in Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Despite a tough Week 3 performance in which Romo missed both of his field-goal attempts, he'll remain the Falcons' kicker for the third consecutive game. Across the 28-year-old's NFL career, he's made 16 of 19 field-goal tries and nine of 10 extra-point attempts. Romo will look to bounce back against Washington in Week 4.