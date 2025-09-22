Romo missed both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Panthers.

Romo missed field-goal attempts from 49 and 55 yards in the first quarter, which ended up being his only opportunities of the day as Atlanta was shutout in Week 3. The kicker was signed to the active roster Friday after he went 5-for-5 on field-goal tries in Week 2 against the Vikings, but he wasn't able to repeat his success against Carolina. Romo will look to get back on track in the team's Week 4 matchup with the Commanders.