Romo made his lone field-goal attempt and connected on his only extra-point try during the Falcons' 34-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Romo put the Falcons on the board with a 45-yard field goal early in the second quarter and added a PAT in the fourth frame, but he was otherwise idle as Atlanta struggled to move the ball down the field with Kirk Cousins under center for the injured Michael Penix (knee). Romo is now 10-for-13 on field-goal attempts and has made all 10 of his extra-point tries through six regular-season games.