Romo nailed both field-goal attempts and all four extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Commanders.

The kicker rebounded after missing both of his field-goal attempts in the Falcons' 30-3 loss to the Panthers in Week 3. Romo moved up from the Atlanta practice squad for the team's Week 2 matchup with the Vikings, in which he made all five field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try. The Falcons released Younghoe Koo, who missed a potential game-winning 44-yard field goal in the season opener against the Bucs, after Romo's strong game versus Minnesota.