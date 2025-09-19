The Falcons signed Romo from their practice squad to the active roster Friday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

In the wake of Younghoe Koo missing a potential game-winning 44-yard field goal Week 1 against the Buccaneers, Atlanta signed Romo to the practice squad and then elevated him for a Week 2 matchup with the Vikings, while the former didn't travel with the team. Romo then made all five field-goal attempts and his sole point-after try this past Sunday in a 22-6 win. The Falcons have opted to move forward with Romo as their kicker after releasing Koo in a corresponding move.