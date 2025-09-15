Falcons' Parker Romo: Spotless in team debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Romo went 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Vikings.
Romo was elevated to the active roster to serve as Atlanta's kicker in Week 2, while Week 1 starter Younghoe Koo didn't make the trip to Minnesota. Romo couldn't have performed any better, making field goals from 38, 29 and 33 yards in the first half before later adding a 33-yarder in the third quarter and a 54-yard make in the fourth. The kicker certainly made the most of his opportunity, and he may have earned himself another elevation for the team's Week 3 matchup with the Panthers.
