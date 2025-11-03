Romo made his only field-goal attempt and went 2-for-3 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Patriots.

Romo connected on a 38-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter before he later pushed an extra-point attempt wide right with 4:40 remaining in regulation, leaving the Falcons down by one point 24-23. The kicker has been inconsistent through seven contests with Atlanta this year, missing kicks in three separates games. Romo has now gone 11-for-14 on field-goal tries, including 1-for-2 from 50-plus yards, while making 10 of 11 PATs this season.