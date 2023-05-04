Hart signed a contract with the Falcons on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hart spent the first three seasons of his career in Seattle, but he'll now find a new opportunity in Atlanta, who have already added Scotty Miller and Mack Hollins to their receiver corps this offseason. Hart suited up just nine times in 2022, missing some action due to a hamstring injury, but he also found himself inactive as a coach's decision multiple times. He'll now work to earn and maintain a regular role with the Falcons in 2023.